Jaguars’ QB coach leaving for head coaching job in Canada at end of season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scott Milanovich, who has spent the past three seasons as the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach, will leave Jacksonville at the end of the season to become the head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Marrone issued a statement Thursday:

“Our quarterbacks coach, Scott Milanovich, has agreed to become the next head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos and will assume the role following the conclusion of the Jaguars’ 2019 season.

Scott was adamant that he wanted to finish out the season in Jacksonville with his position group and his fellow coaches, and he’ll continue to work hard on preparing our quarterbacks for the remaining three games of the season.

I’m excited for Scott and his family to embark on a new journey in Edmonton in January, and we wish them the best.”

Milanovich was credited with improving Blake Bortles during the 2017 season, the only year in the last dozen that saw the Jaguars make the playoffs. Following the 2017 season, the Jaguars signed Bortles to a contract extension.

The move to Canada is a return for Milanovich, who was an assistant with the Montreal Alouettes from 2007-2001 before taking the head coaching job with the Toronto Argonauts. He also played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2003.