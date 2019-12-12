Super 6 girls basketball: New team moves into top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Dec. 11 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (3) Raines (10-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Colonial, Port Orange Atlantic, Ribault.

The winning streak grows to seven and the Vikings make the leap to the top spot for the first time this season. Ahliah Brown (13.1 ppg), Nyla Allen (10.6 ppg), Jamicia Davis (9.7) and Selah Reddick (8.0 ppg) power Raines, which is averaging 63.2 ppg and topped rival Ribault (46-33) since our last Super 6. They’ve got a big challenge on Thursday night against Middleburg.

2. (1) Sandalwood (7-1), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Duluth, Ga., Lee, Nease, Parker.

Too quick of a hook for the Saints atop the poll? I debated on it. A 2-1 mark since our last Super 6, wins over Lee (61-36) and Sarasota Booker (60-49), and a 52-48 loss to Bradenton Southeast, a state semifinalist a season ago. Tough game on Thursday night against a talented Bishop Kenny squad.

3. (2) Bolles (6-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Parker.

The schedule gets moving again, with four games over the next five days for the Bulldogs. Only one since last Super 6, a 72-25 blowout of Menendez. Taliah Scott continues to impress (18.6 ppg) in her freshman season. Lone loss is to MaxPreps’ No. 1 overall team, Florida Prep.

4. (6) Middleburg (6-1), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Ocala Vanguard, Tallahassee Lincoln

Back-to-back wins for the Broncos since their lone loss to Bishop Kenny, easy victories over Bartram (60-47) and Vanguard (72-49). Test on Thursday night against Raines. Britany Range continues her solid all-around season (21.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg). Skylar Baltezegar is averaging a double-double for the Broncos (11.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg).

5. (6) Creekside (5-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal

The Knights have basically had a week off due to a virus that swept through the school and sent dozens of students home sick. They’re back in action on Friday night against rival Bartram Trail before facing unbeaten St. Augustine on Dec. 16.

6. (4) Ribault, (8-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Orange Park, Parker.

The Trojans dropped a rivalry clash to Raines, but bounced back with a 41-33 win over Parker. Gave some consideration to unbeatens St. Augustine and University Christian in this slot, but kept the Trojans in due to a little bit better strength of schedule.

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (5-4, Class 4A), Columbia (6-0, Class 6A), Episcopal (6-1, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (4-0, Class 7A), Fleming Island (5-2, Class 6A), Lee (6-3, Class 5A), Nease (3-2, Class 7A), Oakleaf (7-2, Class 7A), Parker (4-4, Class 5A), St. Augustine (7-0, Class 5A), University Christian (8-0, Class 2A).