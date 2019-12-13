Super 6 boys basketball: Hilliard, Lee move in to poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Dec. 12 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Paxon (6-0), Class 4A

Notable wins: Lee, White

The Golden Eagles got a scare from 1-5 Ponte Vedra in the Fortegra 9:12 opener, but won 53-46 in a game that star Isaiah Adams didn’t play in. Very tough second round game in the invitational on Friday at 6 against West Nassau.

2. (3) Jackson (3-0), Class 3A

Notable wins: Mainland, Potter’s House

A solid week for the Tigers, who beat Potter’s House (63-47). They head to Tallahassee for the Godby tournament next.

3. (2) Providence (5-1), Class 3A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, First Coast, North Florida Educational

The Stallions dropped a 72-69 game to West Nassau, but bounced back with wins over Ponte Vedra (59-34) and previously ranked First Coast (59-21). The Stallions should play for the Fortegra 9:12 title on Saturday night against Paxon or West Nassau.

4. (4) North Florida Educational (5-1), Class 2A

Notable wins: First Coast, Westside

The Eagles continue their good start. They beat First Coast (53-33), Covenant Christian (83-50) and Westside (87-63) since our last Super 6. NFEI’s lone loss was a two-point setback against Providence.

5. (NR) Lee (6-1), Class 5A

Notable wins: Impact Christian, Palatka, Stanton, White

Only one loss for the Generals, a 70-58 game to No. 1 Paxon. Since then, they’ve won five straight, including quality Ws over Impact, White and Palatka.

6. (NR) Hilliard (5-0), Class 1A

Notable wins: Brantley County, Ga. (twice), Trenton, West Nassau

Don’t let the classification fool you. The Red Flashes are solid. They’ve handed 5-2 Brantley its only two losses and dealt 5-1 Trenton its only defeat. Hilliard also edged West Nassau 63-59. If you don’t know about Jacob Crews, you should. The UNF signee is a lethal scorer (his scoring is up from 27 ppg to 28.4 this season) and worth the price of admission.

Dropped out: First Coast (1-3, Class 6A), Fleming Island (3-2, Class 6A)

Others: Bishop Kenny (4-2, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (3-4, Class 3A), Bolles (4-1, Class 4A), Creekside (3-1, Class 6A), Fleming Island (3-2, Class 6A), Impact Christian (4-1, Class 2A), Nease (5-1, Class 7A), Orange Park (4-1, Class 5A), Palatka (2-1, Class 4A), St. Augustine (4-1, Class 5A), Westside (2-2, Class 5A), West Nassau (2-2, Class 4A), White (3-3, Class 4A).