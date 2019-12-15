Four keys for the Jaguars against the Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars travel west to face the Oakland Raiders in the final game for the Raiders in Oakland. Next year, the team moves to Las Vegas, so who knows what the atmosphere may be like. These are my four keys to victory on Sunday.

Stop the run

The Jaguars have done an awful job defensively since the injuries have begun the pile up. It’s a simple thing. Don’t let the Raiders run wild and the Jaguars could have success. It’s easier said than done.

Get a lead in the first quarter

For some reason, the Jaguars have been unable to figure things out early in games. If they’re going to have success and allow the defensive line to rush the passer, they must build a lead.

Feed Fournette

It’s been clear that despite the Jaguars struggles, Leonard Fournette continues to run hard. Let him make a difference in the game plan. Give him opportunities to run the ball could help build a lead as well.

Allow Gardner Minshew to let it rip

For the past several games, the Jaguars have been focusing on not turning the ball over. They do not have the defense to win a low-scoring game. The offensive game plan must allow the rookie quarterback to take risks and throw the ball down field. If not, we’re in for the same kind of Sunday as we seen for the last month.