Recruiting 2020: The area’s top football recruits entering early signing period

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football seasons are complete and players now turn their attention to the next phase of their careers. News4Jax’s Super 16 top recruits in the area entering the early signing period, which begins Wednesday.

Rank, Position, Player, School, Ht., Wt., College commitment

1. CB, Fred Davis II, Trinity Christian, 6-1, 177, Clemson

Where he ranks: The area’s lone five-star prospect, reaching that elite status by both Rivals (ninth in the state) and the 247 Sports Composite (fourth in the state). Rated 10th overall by ESPN in Florida and 10th by 247 Sports. No. 26 recruit nationally by 247 Sports Composite and 45th by ESPN.

2. OT, Jalen Rivers, Oakleaf, 6-6, 330, Miami

Where he ranks: Consensus four-star prospect. Rated No. 4 recruit in Florida by ESPN, and 35th overall player in the country. Is 23rd by the 247 Sports Composite, 37th by Rivals and 37th by 247 Sports.

3. DE, Chantz Williams, Oakleaf, 6-4, 220, Miami

Where he ranks: Consensus four-star. Rated 11th in the state and 57th in the nation by ESPN, 12th by 247 Sports and 14th by the 247 Sports Composite, and 24th by Rivals. Missed latter half of season with a broken arm. Finished with 9.5 sacks.

4. QB Carson Beck, Mandarin, 6-4, 225, Georgia

Where he ranks: The 2018 Mr. Football winner is a consensus four-star recruit by the three major recruiting services. Elite 11 selection. Rated as the state’s No. 39 in Florida player by Rivals, 32nd in 247 Sports Composite and 30th in 247 Sports. Is ESPN’s No. 238 player nationally.

5. CB Miles Brooks, Trinity Christian, 6-2, 180, Georgia Tech

Where he ranks: Four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports. Comes in as the state’s No. 21 player by Rivals, 35th by ESPN, 34th by the 247 Sports Composite and 71st by 247 Sports.

6. QB Jeff Sims, Sandalwood, 6-3, 180, Uncommitted

Where he ranks: Consensus four-star prospect. Elite 11 selection. Ranked 22nd in the state and 133rd in the country by ESPN, 33rd by the 247 Sports Composite, 45th by 247 Sports and 46th by Rivals. Had been a long time commit to Florida State before announcing his decommitment last week.

7. OT Joshua Braun, Suwannee, 6-6, 335, Florida

Where he ranks: Consensus four-star recruit, coming it at high of 33rd in the state by 247 Sports. Rated 45th by Rivals, 49th by the 247 Sports Composite and 49th by ESPN. Ranked 290th nationally by ESPN. Had been committed to Georgia until earlier this month.

8. DB Jahquez Robinson, Sandalwood, 6-2, 180, Alabama

Where he ranks: Four-star recruit by Rivals (32nd in the state) and the 247 Sports Composite (53rd in Florida). A three-star by ESPN (69th) and 247 Sports (55th).

9. CB Derek Bermudez, Sandalwood, 6-2, 180, Uncommitted

Where he ranks: Consensus three-star prospect. Rated 89th-best player in the state by Rivals, 79th by the 247 Sports Composite, 85th by ESPN and 92nd by 247 Sports. Originally committed to Florida State.

10. S Tre’Vez Johnson, Bartram Trail, 5-11, 175, Florida

Where he ranks: Four-star prospect by 247 Sports and rated the No. 35 player in the state. Three-star by 247 Sports Composite and ranked 68th. Rated as country’s No. 61 corner in the country by Rivals. ESPN’s No. 167-rated player in the state.

11. QB Jordan Smith, Columbia, 6-1, 170, USF

Where he ranks: Consensus three-star recruit. Rated as state’s 124th best player by the 247 Sports Composite. Is ESPN’s 201st-best player in the state.

12. WR Marquez Bell, Columbia, 6-0, 160, Uncommitted

Where he ranks: Consensus three-star recruit. Listed as 78th-best player in the state by 247 Sports and 110th by the 247 Sports Composite and 104th by ESPN. Early commit to USF, although he decommitted from the Bulls on Dec. 1.

13. WR Tyree Saunders, First Coast, 6-0, 175, Virginia Tech

Where he ranks: Consensus three-star recruit. Rated 101st-best player in the state by ESPN. Ranked 105th by 247 Sports and 109th by the 247 Sports Composite. Two-sport star was early commit to South Florida.

14. RB Kyjuan Herndon, Trinity Christian, 5-9, 175, Maryland

Where he ranks: Three-star prospect by ESPN, 247 Sports and the 247 Sports Composite. Rated as the 88th-best player in the state by ESPN, 189th by 247 Sports Composite and 191st by 247 Sports. Committed to Ole Miss early in the process before recent switch to Terps.

15. DT Kobe Baynes, Sandalwood, 6-4, 300, Louisville

Where he ranks: Consensus three-star prospect. Rated as ESPN’s 80th-best player in Florida. Comes in 125th in the 247 Sports Composite and 132nd by 247 Sports.

16. OT Bradley Ashmore, Fletcher, 6-6, 280, Vanderbilt

Where he ranks: Consensus three-star prospect. Comes in at No. 118 in Florida by 247 Sports, 138th by ESPN and 142nd by the 247 Sports Composite.

Other top area recruits in the Class of 2020

Pos., Player, Ht., Wt., School, College commitment

TE/FB, Shane Calhoun, 6-3, 230, Creekside, East Carolina

LB, Levontae Camiel, 6-1, 200, Columbia, USF

DE/FB, Kendy Charles, 6-1, 255, Orange Park, Liberty

S, Alfred Chea, 6-2, 190, First Coast, UConn

CB, Donald Clea, 6-2, 205, Trinity, Uncommitted

TE, Cornelius Forrest Jr., 6-4, 235, Sandalwood, UCF

CB, Michael Holmes, 6-0, 180, Camden County, Uncommitted

S/WR, Keonta Jenkins, 6-3, 175, Ribault, Virginia Tech

OG, Avery Jernigan, 6-3, 290, Pierce County, Auburn

S/LB, Jerome Jolly, 6-0, 200, Mandarin, Liberty

WR, Javonte Kinsey, 6-4, 195, Sandalwood, Bowling Green

LB, Cody Kopp, 6-1, 195, University Chr., N. Illinois

QB, Devon Lingle, 6-2, 205, Fletcher, Dartmouth

WR, Xavier McGriff, 6-2, 180, Baldwin, FIU

DE, Ralph Mency, 6-3, 225, Lee, Uncommitted

S, Glen Miller, 6-3, 190, Ridgeview, Maryland

DT, Chris Sharpe Jr., 6-0, 282, Ribault, Uncommitted

S, Michael Smith, 6-2, 180, First Coast, UCF

S, Donovan Thomas, 6-2, 180, Oakleaf, Uncommitted