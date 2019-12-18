Calais Campbell earns third straight Pro Bowl honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Calais Campbell just keeps on going.

The Jaguars defensive tackle was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, a bright spot in a down season by Jacksonville.

While the Jaguars (5-9) will miss the NFL playoffs and finish with a losing record, Campbell remains a force. The honor was the fifth of his career. The final three have been with the Jaguars.

Campbell has 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He’s also forced two fumbles.

The Pro Bowl is on Jan. 26 in Orlando.

In addition to Campbell’s selection, five other Jaguars were named alternates.

Kicker Josh Lambo is the first alternate, running back Leonard Fournette and defensive end Josh Allen are second alternates and punter Logan Cooke is third alternate.

Campbell was also nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Player of the Year by the Jaguars. He is also a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award.