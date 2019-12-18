Marrone: Bosses haven’t addressed NFLPA issue with him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two days after a blistering statement by the NFL Player’s Association took aim at the Jaguars over fines, coach Doug Marrone said that he looked forward to learning more about what led to the very public rebuke.

The NFLPA announced Monday that an arbitrator ruled in its favor on behalf of players whom the Jaguars had fined for absences related to missed rehab or medical appointments at the team’s facility. The ruling said that the league’s collective bargaining agreement can’t mandate those appointments at team facilities during the offseason.

“I think it is a great question. For me personally, I am one of those types of guys that eventually when I get done where my focus isn’t on trying to win games, I am probably going to reach out and ask, ‘Why?’ For me, I am one of those guys … I kind of overanalyze things and I try to get both sides and see what is going on before I form an opinion on things,” Marrone said.

“When I first heard about it, that is how I felt. I am sure there is a reason for it. I do not think they just throw things out there. I would like to be able to talk to the NFLPA if they want to talk to me. They may not.”

Among the notable fines that were rescinded by the ruling:

• Former defensive end Dante Fowler drew more than $700,000 in fines during his time in Jacksonville. Fowler went public with that on Monday and said that it had all been recouped as a result.

• Running back Leonard Fournette told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he won his grievance for a $99,000 fine that he was hit with for sitting on the bench while he was inactive during the 2018 finale.

RB Leonard Fournette confirms he won a grievance against Jaguars to get a $99K fine rescinded. Tom Coughlin fined Fournette for his actions (sitting on the bench while inactive) during the 2018 season finale — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 18, 2019

Marrone said that he wasn’t totally up to speed on the technicalities of the fines and grievances that led to the embarrassing release by the NFLPA.

The NFLPA’s statement was pointed, and, could do damage to the Jaguars in the short term.

"It should be noted that Jaguars players continue to be at odds with Jaguars management over their rights under the CBA far more than players on other clubs," the NFLPA said. "In the last two years, more than 25% of the grievances filed by players in the entire league have been filed against the Jaguars.

"You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club."

While it didn’t name anyone in the Jaguars organization by name, it is well known that executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin takes a no-nonsense, no-excuses approach to availability issues. He sent a very public message to linebacker Telvin Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey when they elected not to attend voluntary workouts.

His comments drew a public response from the NFLPA.

Marrone said that he has not had any detailed discussions with Coughlin or Jaguars owner Shad Khan about the NFLPA statement.

“He has not addressed it with me,” Marrone said of Coughlin. “We did have a conversation that I just said I wasn’t going to be prepared to address it. That was about it.”