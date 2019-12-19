41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

41ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Early Signing Period 2020

Florida adds to the trenches for its top-10 2020 class

David Waters

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, Recruiting
Gators Breakdown Early Signing Period

Dan Mullen puts together another top-10 recruiting class for the 2020 cycle. The class includes studs on defense and top QB Anthony Richardson.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to break down the class, where the Gators succeeded, and where they can get better.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.