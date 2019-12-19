Super 6 girls basketball: Bolles, Creekside move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Dec. 18 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Raines (13-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Colonial, Florida A&M, Middleburg, Port Orange Atlantic, Ribault, Sandalwood

The Vikings stretched their winning streak to 10 games with their most impressive stretch of the season. Raines drilled previous No. 4 Middleburg (64-40), a six-win Florida A&M (73-32) and previous No. 2 Sandalwood (58-35). Nyla Allen (12.8 ppg), Ahliah Brown (11.8 ppg) and Jamicia Davis (10.3 ppg) are piloting the unquestioned No. 1 team in the area.

2. (3) Bolles (9-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Gulf Coast, Parker.

A 3-1 mark since our last Super 6, routs of Fernandina Beach (94-23) and Palatka (76-15), and a 64-60 victory over Gulf Coast. The lone blemish was a 63-53 game to Master’s Academy. Taliah Scott (21.2 ppg), Ashley Thompkins (12.4 ppg) and Shekinah Sanders (11.0 ppg) lead the Bulldogs.

3. (5) Creekside (7-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, St. Augustine

Two victories since our last Super 6, a rout of rival Bartram Trail (62-41) and a 56-42 win over previously unbeaten St. Augustine. Creekside has won six straight since its lone loss of the season to Middleburg. Emily McIntosh (14.5 ppg), Taylor Gardner (13.9 ppg) and Maddy Lippy (9.9 ppg) lead the Knights, who look like the best team in St. Johns County right now.

4. (NR) Bishop Kenny (6-5), Class 4A

Notable wins: Middleburg, Orange Park, Port Orange Atlantic, Sandalwood

The Crusaders make their Super 6 debut this season, with their big win since our last Super 6 a 58-46 win over previous No. 2 Sandalwood. Take Kenny’s record under the lens and it’s not as bad as it looks. The Crusaders’ five losses have come against teams that are a combined 39-10 (Bolles, Braden River, Norman, Okla., St. Thomas Aquinas and Timber Creek). Only in games against 8-1 Norman (28-point loss) Braden River (20-point loss) has Kenny been beaten pretty good. Jasmyne Roberts (17.3 ppg) and Maddie Millar (13.2 ppg), both underclassmen, power the Crusaders.

5. (6) Ribault (10-4), Class 4A

Notable wins: Flagler Palm Coast, Orange Park, Parker

A little bit of an up and down week for the Trojans, who got crushed by MaxPreps No. 10 Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate (65-30) and lost a tight one to an always good Spruce Creek squad (62-55). They topped previously unbeaten FPC (54-51 in OT) and routed Paxon (76-9).

(tie) 6. (4) Middleburg (6-3), Class 5A

Notable wins: Creekside, Ocala Vanguard, Tallahassee Lincoln

Not a good week, recordwise, for the Broncos. They lost big to Raines and a 10-0 Apopka squad (64-42). They hold on to the No. 6 spot courtesy of victories over Creekside and Lincoln, teams that are a combined 15-2. Britany Range (19.8 ppg), Mar’ria Davis (11.1 ppg) and Skylar Baltezegar (10.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg) lead the Broncos.

(tie) 6. Sandalwood (7-4), Class 7A

Notable wins: Duluth, Ga., Lee, Nease, Parker.

The Saints have had a bit of a rough stretch, dropping three straight since our last Super 6, albeit, to very good teams in Bishop Kenny, Raines and Florida State University High, the No. 10 team in the state by MaxPreps.

On the bubble: Columbia (6-2, Class 6A), Episcopal (6-2, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (5-2, Class 7A), Fleming Island (6-2, Class 6A), Lee (8-3, Class 5A), Mandarin (7-2, Class 7A), Nease (4-3, Class 7A), Oakleaf (8-3, Class 7A), Orange Park (5-4, Class 5A), Parker (6-4, Class 5A), St. Augustine (8-1, Class 5A), University Christian (10-0, Class 2A).