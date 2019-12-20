Super 6 boys basketball: Jackson, Hilliard make moves up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Dec. 19 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Jackson (5-0), Class 3A

Notable win: Mainland, Potter’s House

Not much since our last Super 6 for the Tigers, who make the move to the No. 1 spot for the first time this season. Jackson crushed both Sandalwood (73-41) and Admiral Farragut (76-50).

2. (3) Providence (7-1), Class 3A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, First Coast, North Florida Educational, West Nassau

The Stallions atoned for their lone loss of the season with a 50-41 win over West Nassau to win back-to-back Forterga High School 9:12 championships. Providence got a scare in the semifinals from Episcopal before winning 60-59 in OT.

3. (6) Hilliard (9-0), Class 1A

Notable wins: Bell, Brantley County (Ga.), (twice), Charlton County (Ga.), Trenton, West Nassau The Red Flashes are on a roll. Solid victories during a 4-0 week included Charlton County (69-38) and Bell (71-50). Jacob Crews is in the early player of the year conversation, along with West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman and Paxon’s Isaiah Adams. He’s averaging 26.2 ppg and 10.3 rpg. The best game left on the schedule right now is a Nassau County showdown against Coleman and the Warriors on Jan. 31.

4. (4) North Florida Educational (8-2), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bingham (Utah), First Coast, Foothill (Nev.), Westside

Solid week for the Eagles, who went 3-1, with victories over out-of-state teams in Bingham (69-51), Foothill (77-55) and Hope Christian (84-44) at the Tarkanian Christmas Classic in Nevada. Its lone loss came to an 11-2 Central Pointe Academy (71-53), MaxPreps’ No. 14 team in the state.

5. (1) Paxon (8-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Episcopal, Lee, Sparkman (Ala.), White

A 2-2 week for the Golden Eagles, who dropped games to West Nassau (66-53) and Impact Christian (64-55). They beat Episcopal (68-52) and Sparkman (67-44).

(tie) 6. Impact Christian (7-1), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Paxon, Westside

Great week for the Lions, who, like Hilliard, can’t be measured by their classification. They knocked off Paxon (64-55), crushed Westside by 31 and topped First Academy (63-49). All of those are bigger programs. Their lone loss came in a 54-50 game to Lee.

(tie) 6. (5) Lee (9-1), Class 5A

Notable wins: Impact Christian, Palatka, Stanton, White

A 3-0 run since our last Super 6, all blowouts — 64-25 over Ribault, 75-36 over Atlantic Coast and 85-49 over First Coast. The Generals have won eight straight since a 12-point loss to Paxon.

Others: Bartram Trail (4-2, Class 7A), Bishop Kenny (4-2, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (3-5, Class 3A), Bolles (5-1, Class 4A), Columbia (5-0, Class 6A), Creekside (4-3, Class 6A), Flagler Palm Coast (6-3, Class 7A), Fleming Island (5-3, Class 6A), Nease (6-2, Class 7A), Orange Park (6-1, Class 5A), Palatka (4-1, Class 4A), St. Augustine (5-1, Class 5A), Westside (3-3, Class 5A), West Nassau (3-4, Class 4A), White (5-3, Class 4A).