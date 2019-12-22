Four keys for Jaguars to beat Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After winning on the West Coast in Oakland, the Jaguars travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons Sunday in their final road game of the year. The Jaguars have won as many games as they did last year, five, and this will be the first game after the firing of Tom Coughlin. Here are my four keys to the game:

Play with a purpose

If a large number of the Jaguars’ roster was unhappy with the way Tom Coughlin was handing out fines, show that you appreciate the move by the owner by taking care of business on the field. It’s possible that Shad Khan has already made up his mind about what changes will happen after the season is over. However, all of the players on the Jaguars‘ roster have a chance to show off for all of the coaches of every NFL team.

Don’t let the second weapon beat you

There is no doubt that Julio Jones is the most dangerous weapon on the Falcons offense. He has already crossed the 1,100yard plateau, in this his seventh 1000 yard season in nine years. He’s likely to get his. Don’t let the other Falcons be the difference maker. It’s unlikely that Jones can beat the Jaguars on his own.

More Minshew magic

Last week, the Jaguars tried to let Minshew work the ball down field early, although he had a little success in the first half. A few adjustments helped make Minshew more effective. While the Falcons defense will understand the changes the Jaguars made last week, being quick to adapt will be a huge key for the Jaguars’ offense.

More from Sacksonville

Last week the Jaguars defense got after Raiders‘ quarterback Derek Carr. Amazingly, it did not require a lead for the Jaguars to get to the quarterback. Let’s see if Josh Allen, Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Co. can put a show on once again. Playing indoors, on the fast track in Atlanta couldn’t hurt. Plus, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is a classic drop back passer. You know where he’s going to be. Go get him.