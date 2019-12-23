Gators Breakdown: Orange Bowl Preview
Florida looks to finish season strong vs Bryce Perkins and Virginia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gators will go for their second straight New Year’s Six Bowl win when they face Virginia in the Orange Bowl on December 30. Cavaliers’ QB, Bryce Perkins, and a relentless pass rush will pose a challenge for Florida when the two teams meet in Miami.
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
David Waters is joined by Jerry Ratcliffe (JerryRatcliffe.com) for an in-depth preview of Virginia. David then shares his keys for a Gators win.
Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.