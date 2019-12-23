Jaguars opponents in 2020 finalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have their 2020 opponents locked in.

As a result of the Jaguars’ loss in Atlanta on Sunday, the team wrapped up last place in the AFC South for the 2019 season and learned who they will face next season.

The team will have home games against their AFC South rivals, Tennessee, Houston, and Indianapolis. The Jaguars will also face Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Miami at home.

The two opponents from the NFC North, the division the Jaguars and the rest of the AFC South will face next year, include Chicago and Detroit.

At least one of these games will be played in London, but there has been conversation that the Jaguars may play two home games in London in 2020.

The Jaguars road schedule includes the three AFC South teams, plus both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers from the NFC North. They will also face the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

The league typically releases the schedule for each team in terms of when the games will be played in April.