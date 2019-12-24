Derrick Henry helps pay off layaway for families in Nashville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Henry’s generosity stretches from the First Coast to the Music City.

Henry teamed up with Pay Away the Layaway to pay off $10,000 at a Burlington store on Monday night in Nashville, Tenn., according to station WKRN.

“This is an awesome cause for me to be a part of,” Henry told WKRN. “It’s a blessing to do something for someone in need. I love doing stuff like that and when I can team up with someone, I’m all for it.” Henry said.

Derrick Henry and volunteers from the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway are visiting the Burlington store in Nashville, this Monday, December 23rd at 5:00 pm and paying off over $10,000 worth of holiday layaways for families in the area. https://t.co/YOU6TqixQI — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) December 23, 2019

Henry, a Yulee High product and former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, has made giving back a mission of his since being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 draft.

His Two All Foundation hosted the Henry Holiday Giveaway at the Yulee Walmart on Dec. 18. Henry purchased a slew of toys and his family passed them out to 500 children.

Henry has rushed for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and made his first Pro Bowl.