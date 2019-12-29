Four things Jaguars must do to beat the Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars conclude their disappointing 2019 season Sunday at home against the Indianapolis Colts. In six previous season finales at home, the Jaguars have never lost. Can they make it seven? Here are my four keys, not just for the game, but to the final step before the off-season.

It’s all about effort

One of the things that The players say about Doug Marrone is that they like the way he treats them as professionals. That approach only works if the players act and play professionally. In this final game of the season, giving effort will be noticed. If Shad Khan has decided to keep the coaching staff intact, seeing evidence that the players will play for him even in a season that will not end in the playoffs, is an affirmation of his decision.

Run without Fournette

It appears Leonard Fournette will not play in the season finale, ending his season of health. Fournette played it all 15 games to this point, and it will now be up to Ryquell Armstead to lead the running game. Will he be able to carry the load? It’s a huge question.

Give the fans a good feeling heading to the offseason

The players have talked about how important it is to win the final game of the year and have a good taste in their mouths. It’s even more important for the Jaguars as a business to give the fans something to celebrate at the end of the year. Although attendance may be lower than hoped for, those fans who show up for the final game deserve to have something to hang their hats on.

What’s next?

There have been conflicting reports this week about what will happen with Marone and general manager Dave Caldwell at the end of the year. It appears the owner will not make any kind of announcement until midweek, which makes it more and more likely that a change is not coming. We will be waiting for the owners decision.