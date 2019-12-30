Mark Brunell: Rough season, but Jaguars never quit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There haven’t been many positives this year for Jaguars fans, so Sunday was at least one final reason to celebrate before we flip the calendar to a new year.

You can say what you want about this football team, but you certainly can’t say the Jaguars never played hard.

No question, they played some bad football in 2019. But week in and week out, they gave great effort. You saw that in Sunday’s 38-20 win over the Colts.

It was a meaningless game. The stadium wasn’t near to capacity. Rumors about jobs and the futures of players were swirling. And the Jaguars came out and performed. You can’t argue with that.

Yes, it was a bad year and without a doubt the future is unclear, but there were bright spots this season. Leonard Fournette went over 1,000 yards rushing. DJ Chark went over 1,000 yards receiving. And how about Gardner Minshew? The rookie quarterback went 6-6 as a starter and surpassed everyone’s expectations. And yet, they finished the year at 6-10 and turning in some terrible football in the second half of the season.

So, what does the future hold for this team? Well, only one man knows, Shad Khan. Does he keep the leadership in place? Do Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell survive? We will know soon enough.

Perhaps Sunday’s win over the Colts is enough to give them another season. Either way, the 2020 Jaguars must be better, and, in all likelihood will.

But salary cap issues, questions at quarterback and a few starters that perhaps have played their last game in a Jaguars uniform make things very interesting. This is going to be a very interesting week. Go Jaguars!