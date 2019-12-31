Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Florida 36 Virginia 28

In his final game as a Florida Gator, Laminal Perine totals three touchdowns to lead Florida to a 36-28 victory over Virginia.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review Florida’s 11th win of the season and back-to-back New Year’s Six Bowl wins.

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher