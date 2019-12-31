58ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Florida 36 Virginia 28

Perine’s three TDs lead the way for Gators’ 11th win of the season 

David Waters

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators, Gators Football, kyle trask, dan mullen, virginia cavaliers, orange bowl
Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine carries the football in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Getty Images)

In his final game as a Florida Gator, Laminal Perine totals three touchdowns to lead Florida to a 36-28 victory over Virginia.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review Florida’s 11th win of the season and back-to-back New Year’s Six Bowl wins.

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

