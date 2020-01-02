Boselli, Butler named NFL hall of fame finalists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tony Boselli will get another shot at enshrinement into the NFL hall of fame. LeRoy Butler will get his first shot at election.

Butler, a former star at Lee High School, Florida State and then in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, was announced as one of the 15 Modern-era finalists on Thursday night.

Boselli, an offensive tackle and the first draft pick in Jaguars history, was named a finalist for the fourth consecutive year.

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor, who was a semifinalist, did not make the final 15.

Finalists will learn if they’ve been inducted on Feb. 1. No more than five Modern-era finalists will be elected.

The area has enjoyed back-to-back years of local inductees. Raines alum Brian Dawkins was elected to the hall of fame in 2018 and Charlton County, Ga. product Champ Bailey was elected last year.

Boselli was the No. 2 overall pick by the expansion Jaguars in 1995. He was a Pro Bowl selection from 1996-2000 before injuries ended his career.

Butler, who played for iconic coach Corky Rogers at Lee, spent 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Packers. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. Butler had 38 career interceptions and forced 13 fumbles. He had 721 tackles and was inducted into the Packers hall of fame in 2007.

Butler is the player credited with creating the famous Lambeau Leap.

Butler was inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2001 and inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2007.

What an amazing experience getting that phone call saying I am a FINALIST FOR THE @PROFOOTBALLHOF!! I'm not SPEECHLESS often but I was close! Thank you to all the @PACKERS fans who support me. You are my MVP's! I AM HONORED TO BE A @PACKERS FOR LIFE! — leroy butler (@leap36) January 2, 2020

The other 13 Modern-era candidates are: running back Edgerrin James; safeties Troy Polamalu, John Lynch and Steve Atwater; wide receivers Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; defensive tackle Bryant Young; guards Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchison; and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.