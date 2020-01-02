Super 6 girls basketball: Raines cements status at No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 1 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Raines (16-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Banneker (Washington, DC), Bartram Trail, Colonial, Florida A&M, Middleburg, Port Orange Atlantic, Ribault, Sandalwood, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Bethesda, Maryland), St. Laurent (Manitoba).

It was a good holiday stretch for the Vikings, who won their bracket in the National Title IX Invitational Classic in Washington DC over Dec. 27-29. There’s nothing on the schedule left to think that Raines can’t win the Gateway tournament and finish the regular season with one loss. Nyla Allen (13.5 ppg), Ahliah Brown (12.2 ppg) and Jamicia Davis (9.8 ppg) lead a Raines squad that has the talent and the momentum to reach Lakeland in back-to-back seasons.

2. (3) Creekside (9-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, Parker, St. Augustine.

The Knights continue to stay hot, stretching their winning streak to eight games. They played just twice since our last Super 6, wins over Ponte Vedra (50-37) and Parker (52-37). Taylor Gardner (14.4 ppg), Emily McIntosh (13.2 ppg) and Maddie Lippy (9.9 ppg) lead the Knights.

3. (2) Bolles (9-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Gulf Coast, Parker.

The Bulldogs have been off since a 76-15 win over Palatka on Dec. 16, but get back to action against Pace Academy (Georgia) on Thursday at 6 p.m. They’ve got three games at the She Got Game tournament in Atlanta this week. Freshman Taliah Scott (21.2 ppg) is second in the area in scoring behind Interlachen’s Malea Brown (23.5 ppg), and right in front of St. Joseph’s Jessamy Gaetanos (20.3 ppg).

4. (4) Bishop Kenny (8-5), Class 4A

Notable wins: Middleburg, Orange Park, Palm Bay, Port Orange Atlantic, Sandalwood, St. Cloud.

The Crusaders went 7-2 in December and turned in an impressive stretch to end the year, including a 63-36 win over 6A St. Cloud and a 61-48 win over 5A Palm Bay at the Bishop Kenny Christmas Classic. Both are nine-win teams. Kenny’s lone loss over the latter half of December was a 41-39 OT setback to 7A Timber Creek. The Crusaders have a tricky stretch of hoops coming up at the She Got Game Classic at McEachern High School in Georgia. Kenny’s remaining schedule includes just one team with a losing record (Bartram Trail).

5. (5) Ribault (13-5), Class 4A

Notable wins: Apopka, Flagler Palm Coast, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, West Oaks.

Excellent stretch for the Trojans, who went 3-1 since our last Super 6. All four of those games were against quality opponents, Middleburg (66-34), Apopka (52-48) and West Oaks (54-52). The lone loss was to a 9-5 Wekiva (57-53). Apopka was 12-0 before the Trojans knocked it off. Asiana Britt (10.3 ppg) and Asia Fleming (9.1 ppg) are leading Ribault. There’s not an easy game left on the Trojans schedule.

(tie) 6. Sandalwood (10-5), Class 7A

Notable wins: Duluth, Ga., Lee, Nease, Parker.

The Saints are 3-1 since our last Super 6 and I kept them in this week over Middleburg. Tough game on Friday against a 14-1 Father Lopez squad, followed by games against Middleburg and Flagler Palm Coast.

(tie) 6. University Christian (12-0), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bradford, Hawthorne, Palatka.

UC hasn’t been pushed too much this season and remains the area’s lone unbeaten. Its top win thus far is a 51-45 victory over a previously unbeaten Hawthorne on Dec. 21. The real challenges begin starting Friday with a game against Oakleaf and then at Middleburg on Jan. 10. Rhiana Youmans (17.1 ppg) and Taijshiah Baldwin (16.4 ppg) lead the Christians in scoring.

Dropped out: Middleburg (8-5, Class 5A)

On the bubble: Bradford (7-4, Class 4A), Columbia (11-2, Class 6A), Episcopal (8-4, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (9-3, Class 7A), Fleming Island (10-4, Class 6A), Interlachen (9-4, Class 3A), Lee (8-3, Class 5A), Mandarin (8-2, Class 7A), Middleburg (8-5, Class 5A, Nease (6-5, Class 7A), Oakleaf (9-5, Class 7A), Orange Park (9-4, Class 5A), Parker (7-5, Class 5A), St. Augustine (8-2, Class 5A), St. Joseph (8-3, Class 2A).