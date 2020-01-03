Report: Jaguars post sharpest drop in attendance in NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen NFL teams saw drops in attendance this season, with the Jaguars posting the steepest in the league, according to a report by Sports Business Daily.

Jacksonville’s home game attendance at TIAA Bank Field dropped 8.7% from 2018, according to the report. The Jaguars finished 6-10 and last place in the AFC South and suffered through a five-game losing streak — losses by 17 points or more — that was the worst in the NFL since the Buccaneers in 1986.

The Raiders (7.6%) and Bengals (7%) posted the next sharpest drops in home game attendance.

The NFL averaged 66,648 fans at home games this season, the lowest number since 2004, according to the report. That year, an average of 66,328 attended home games.

The Jaguars had their lowest attendance since they first moved a home game to London in 2013. Jacksonville drew 419,581 fans to seven home games in 2013.

This season, Jacksonville had 419,915 fans and averaged 59,987 fans during 2019 and its seven home games. Factoring in the home game in London, the Jaguars’ average jumped to 63,086.

In 2018, the Jaguars drew 466,719 fans in seven home games, according to ESPN, averaging 66,674 fans at TIAA Bank Field in 2018. That total ranked 17th in the NFL.