Super 6 boys basketball: Impact, Paxon rise in poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 2 games.

Rank, (Previous ranking), School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Jackson (9-0), Class 3A

Notable win: Fleming Island, Mainland, Potter’s House, Ribault, White.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 since our last Super 6, wins over Grace Baptist (67-41), Fleming Island (60-48), White (66-34) and a very tight game against Ribault (47-45). This upcoming stretch, which begins Friday against Boca Raton St. Andrews, is the most challenging on the season for Jackson. It follows with games against Providence (Saturday at 8 p.m.), at Paxon on Jan. 7 and then home on Jan. 9 against Lee.

2. (T-6) Impact Christian (9-2), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Freedom Christian (NC), Paxon, Tampa Catholic, Westside.

The Lions remain the area’s best team that you’ve probably never seen play. Impact’s lone loss since our last Super 6 was to Bergen Catholic (NJ) in a 56-52 slugfest. Bergen was the Non-Public A state champion a season ago. Impact, a fourth-year program, played for the Class 2A state championship in 2018 in just its first season of playoff eligibility (it was an independent in 2017). It knocked off Freedom Christian from North Carolina (65-48) and Tampa Catholic (66-53) at the Blue Star Invitational in South Carolina. Calvin Johnson (12.7 ppg), Jordan Jackson (11.9 ppg) and Timothy Grant (9.4 ppg) lead the Lions.

3. (3) Hilliard (10-0), Class 1A

Notable wins: Bell, Brantley County (Ga.), (twice), Charlton County (Ga.), Trenton, West Nassau.

The Red Flashes have just one game since our last Super 6, a 67-37 rout of Branford on Dec. 20. They are back in action on Saturday at Charlton County. Jacob Crews leads the area in scoring at 24.8 ppg.

4. (5) Paxon (11-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fort Myers, Lee, Miller Grove (Ga.), Sparkman (Ala.), White.

The Golden Eagles have won four straight since a 64-55 loss to Impact Christian on Dec. 17, three of those against solid programs in Sparkman, Miller Grove and Fort Myers. Very tough matchup on Friday at the Sun Bash against a 12-0 Sanford Seminole. And a major local showdown awaits on Jan. 7 against No. 1 Jackson. Isaiah Adams (22.3 ppg, 11.1 rpg) is third in the area in scoring.

5. (2) Providence (10-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, First Coast, North Florida Educational, West Nassau, Windermere Prep.

A 3-2 mark since our last Super 6, wins over Wolfson, Windermere Prep and Blanche Ely, and losses to Florida State University School and Seffner Christian. The Stallions run the local gamut starting Saturday with a visit to No. 1 Jackson. They’ve got a game at Bolles (Jan. 8), home against Impact Christian (Jan. 10) and Bishop Snyder (Jan. 11). Not an easy stretch at all.

(tie) 6. (6) Lee (9-1), Class 5A

Notable wins: Impact Christian, Palatka, Stanton, White.

The Generals have been off since a Dec. 18 rout of First Coast, although they return to action Friday against Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian in the Pre-MLK Classic at Jackson at 6 p.m. They’ve got a tough Boca Raton St. Andrew’s on Saturday at 3:30, too, so a tough welcome back for the Generals. They’ve won eight straight since a 12-point loss to then No. 1 Paxon on Nov. 30.

(tie) 6. (4) North Florida Educational (9-3), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bingham (Utah), First Coast, Foothill (Nev.), Grandview (Colo.), Westside.

A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, a 42-38 win over Grandview, the No. 13 team in Colorado by MaxPreps, and a 75-70 loss to Durango, the No. 3 team in Nevada by MaxPreps.

Others: Baker County (8-4, Class 4A), Bartram Trail (5-5, Class 7A), Bishop Kenny (6-3, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (4-6, Class 3A), Bolles (7-2, Class 4A), Bradford (8-1, Class 4A), Columbia (10-2, Class 6A), Creekside (6-3, Class 6A), Fleming Island (7-5, Class 6A), Nease (8-4, Class 7A), Orange Park (8-2, Class 5A), Palatka (8-2, Class 4A), Ribault (4-2, Class 4A), St. Augustine (6-1, Class 5A), West Nassau (4-5, Class 4A), Westside (6-5, Class 5A), White (5-4, Class 4A).