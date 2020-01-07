Fletcher promotes Raulerson to head football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fletcher stayed close to home with its head football coaching position, promoting Bobby Raulerson to the top spot on Tuesday.

Raulerson was an assistant on the Senators staff last season and he replaces Kevin Brown, who is retiring following a multi-decade, multi-sport coaching career at Fletcher. Brown spent 20 years on the sideline as an assistant before he was elevated to head coach in May 2016.

Raulerson has been the head coach three seasons apiece at both Providence (2011-13) and Bishop Kenny (2016-18). He is a combined 35-28 at those schools, with playoff trips in three seasons.

It is the second Gateway Conference program to make a hire this offseason. Jackson hired Fletcher assistant Chris Foy to fill its head coaching position last month.