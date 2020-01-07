The Gardner Minshew road trip begins, RV style

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gardner Minshew is taking a road trip and open for suggestions.

The Jaguars rookie quarterback had a very Minshew-esque Instagram post on Monday night, announcing that he’s hitting the road on a coast-to-coast trek.

In an RV. And it sounds awesome.

#MilesWithMinshew is no doubt ready to hit the road.

“After a long rookie year I’ve decided to take a step back, re-center myself the only way I know … Hopping in my brand new RV and touring this great country,” he said.

Minshew then stands up, sporting trademark jorts and a sleeveless shirt, and announces his plans for the offseason.

“If you’re anywhere between Jacksonville and LA I want to hear from you, places to see, anything for free, food to eat people to meet,” he said. “Hopefully I see y’all out there on the road. But until then, keep it rolling.”

Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick out of Washington State, started 12 gamed for the Jaguars in 2019. He passed for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and earned Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors seven times.

His persona and character — the mustache and jorts and ruby red leisure suit — helped launch a phenomenon that took the NFL by storm for a few weeks. Minshew’s performance on the field also helped him surpass $88 million free agent signee Nick Foles on the depth chart.