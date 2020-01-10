Super 6 boys basketball: Jackson, Impact still 1-2; BK moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 9 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Jackson (12-1), Class 3A

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Lee, Mainland, Potter’s House, Providence, Ribault, White.

A 3-1 mark since our last Super 6, including the Tigers’ first loss of the season, a 55-48 defeat to Boca Raton St. Andrew’s. How did the Tigers respond? Just by topping three Super 6 teams, Providence (44-41 in OT), Paxon (46-44) and Lee (37-33). Talk about answering the bell. Jackson has a tough game at Ribault on Jan. 15. Challenges after that include a tournament at Tallahassee Rickards and Bishop Snyder (Jan. 23), with the Gateway tournament squeezed in mid-month, too.

2. (2) Impact Christian (10-2), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Freedom Christian (NC), Paxon, Ribault, Tampa Catholic, Westside.

A quiet week for the Lions, who edged Ribault 61-57 in their lone game since our last Super 6. They’re going to be tested significantly down the stretch, starting Friday night at Providence. Games against White (Jan. 17), Palatka (Jan. 21), a 15-0 Santa Fe Catholic (Jan. 25), Bolles (Jan. 28) and North Florida Educational (Jan. 31) round out the month for Impact. This is a program with state championship expectations and it probably wouldn’t be a stretch to consider the Lions for the top spot.

3. (T-6) Lee (12-2), Class 5A

Notable wins: Calvary Christian, Impact Christian, Palatka, St. Andrew’s Stanton, White.

Not much reason to penalize the Generals for a loss on Jan. 9, a 37-33 game to No. 1 Jackson. Lee’s other loss came to Paxon, which was No. 1 at the time, too. Lee is 3-1 since the start of 2020, including wins over Calvary Christian (89-82) and St. Andrew’s (54-48), a team that handed Jackson its lone loss. Deandre Devaughn (15.6 ppg), Alex Fudge (15.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg), Teron Haywood (12.3 ppg) and Jarrion Smith (10.3 ppg) lead the Generals. Speaking of Fudge, if you missed this dunk in the win over Calvary Christian, take a look.

@iam_alexfudge with the Tomahawk slam for Lee in their 89-80 win over Calvary Christian. pic.twitter.com/TfXfM3nMte — News4Jax Sports (@Sports4Jax) January 4, 2020

4. (4) Paxon (12-4), Class 4A

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fort Myers, Lee, Miller Grove (Ga.), Seminole, Sparkman (Ala.), White.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 since our last Super 6, but, as is the case with Lee, shouldn’t be dinged too much for that. Paxon handed previously unbeaten Seminole a spanking at the Sun Bash, an 83-58 rout. Isaiah Adams had a 28-11 game, which included a sizzling 14 of 16 from the free throw line. Tough one on Friday night against a 12-2 Florida State University School and then a showdown on Saturday against Deebo Coleman and West Nassau in a rematch of a second-round game at the Fortegra 9:12 High School Invitational.

5. (T-6) North Florida Educational (12-3), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bingham (Utah), Cornerstone Christian, First Coast, Foothill (Nev.), Grandview (Colo.), Westside.

NFEI has won four in a row since its last loss in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas on Dec. 20. One of the games of the season comes on Jan. 31 against No. 2 Impact Christian.

(tie) 6. Bishop Kenny (10-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Godby, Lake Nona, St. Augustine.

The Crusaders make their Super 6 debut after winning three straight, including a 52-41 win over previously unbeaten Tallahassee Godby on Jan. 3, and a 50-47 win over a 9-3 Lake Nona squad. Some consideration about leaving previous No. 3 Hilliard in at this spot, even after a loss to Charlton County, but Kenny gets the nod this week due to a better schedule.

(tie) 6. (5) Providence (10-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, First Coast, North Florida Educational, West Nassau, Windermere Prep.

It’s been an up-and-down stretch for the Stallions, who are just 1-2 since our last Super 6. They routed a solid Bolles team (76-38) but lost to No. 1 Jackson in OT and 55-46 to a strong Windermere team. Tough games to round out the week against No. 2 Impact Christian on Friday and then Bishop Snyder on Saturday.

Dropped out: Hilliard (11-1, Class 1A).

Others: Baker County (10-5, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (6-6, Class 3A), Bolles (7-4, Class 4A), Bradford (8-3, Class 4A), Columbia (12-2, Class 6A), Creekside (8-4, Class 6A), First Coast (6-6, Class 6A), Fleming Island (9-4, Class 6A), Hilliard (11-1, Class 1A), Nease (10-4, Class 7A), Orange Park (10-3, Class 5A), Palatka (10-4, Class 4A), Ribault (6-4, Class 4A), St. Augustine (6-3, Class 5A), Westside (7-6, Class 5A), West Nassau (5-6, Class 4A), White (7-5, Class 4A).