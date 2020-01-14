Allen, Taylor earn rookie honors for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The honors have begun to trickle in for a talented Jaguars rookie class.

Defensive end Josh Allen and right tackle Jawaan Taylor were both named to the Pro Football Writer’s Association All-Rookie team on Tuesday.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick, played in all 16 games for the Jaguars. He posted a franchise rookie record 10.5 sacks and added 44 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Allen’s sack total was the most among rookies.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor, Jacksonville’s second-round pick, allowed eight sacks this season. He played all 1,087 offensive snaps of the season, a number that led all rookies.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew, who earned Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors a league-high seven times, was not on the PFWA team. No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray of the Cardinals was the quarterback selected.

Niners defensive end Nick Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year as well of the overall rookie of the year by the PFWA. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs earned top offensive rookie honors.