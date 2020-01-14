Walker, Tebow, Boselli named among top 150 college football players in history

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – During halftime of Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game, the top 11 players in the 150-year history of college football were presented. The 11, including No. 2 Herschel Walker, were the top of the list of 150 players selected by a panel of experts to serve as the all-time college football team as the sport celebrates its 150th year.

In addition to Walker, the following players with local ties made the list of 150:

No. 26 - Deion Sanders-The former Florida State Seminole was a dominant cover corner, being named as a unanimous All-American in 1987 and 1988 and winning the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back as a senior.

No. 70 - Emmitt Smith-Before he became the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, Smith ran for 3,928 yards and 36 touchdowns as a Gator. While in Gainesville, he set 58 school records.

No. 76 - Tim Tebow-He was a part of two national championships, was the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy and set an SEC record for touchdowns. 76 seems a little low on the list for Tebow.

No. 91 - Steve Spurrier-The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner is one of only four men to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a coach and player. He was a great player, but a better coach.

No. 130 - Charlie Ward - Nobody had seen a quarterback play like a point guard before Charlie Ward. Then he went to the NBA and played point guard for the Knicks.

No. 144 - Tony Boselli - The first draft pick in Jaguars’ history was great in college. How great? He made all-conference as a freshman on a 3-8 football team. Boselli was twice named to the All-America team.

No. 149 - Champ Bailey - The Charlton County High school legend was a two-way threat at Georgia. While on defense, he totaled three interceptions and 52 tackles while catching 47 passes and leading the Bulldogs in receiving yards his final season in Athens.

You can see the full list of 150 players here.