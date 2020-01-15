71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

71ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Early 2020 rankings have Florida firmly in top 10

Various publications have Gators in contention for the CFP

David Waters

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, SEC, 2020
Florida head coach Dan Mullen stands with running back Lamical Perine as he holds the Orange Bowl trophy after the Gators defeated Virginia 36-28, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen stands with running back Lamical Perine as he holds the Orange Bowl trophy after the Gators defeated Virginia 36-28, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida finishes in the top 10 for the second consecutive season under Dan Mullen and with that come lofty expectations for the 2020 season.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as the two share their early outlook on the 2020 Gators and the opportunity that’s in front of them.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.