Super 6 girls basketball: Raines, Ribault still 1-2 as Gateway title game looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 15 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Raines (22-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Banneker (Washington, DC), Bartram Trail, Colonial, Florida A&M, Lee, Middleburg, P.K. Yonge, Parker, Port Orange Atlantic, Ribault, Sandalwood, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Bethesda, Maryland), St. Laurent (Manitoba).

The Vikings are the undisputed top team in the area as their winning streak reached 19 games. They went 4-0 since our last Super 6, all blowouts of Gateway Conference teams, Fletcher, Parker and First Coast twice. The closest game in that stretch was 21 in a 54-23 win over Parker. A big, big one on Thursday night against rival Ribault in the Gateway championship game. Raines has a 46-33 win over the Trojans already this season

2. (5) Ribault (18-6), Class 4A

Notable wins: Apopka, Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Jackson, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Sandalwood, West Oaks.

A solid week of work for the Trojans, who topped Bolles (60-46) and then showed serious mettle in the Gateway Conference tournament to edge Jackson (30-29) and a Sandalwood squad that was ranked No. 1 in the area to open the season, 48-46. That gets Ribault a date with No. 1 Raines for the Gateway title on Thursday night at 7 at Raines.

3. (4) Middleburg (10-5), Class 5A

Notable wins: Creekside, Ocala Vanguard, Sandalwood, Tallahassee Lincoln, University Christian, West Oaks.

A relatively quiet week for the Broncos, who topped previous No. 5 University Christian 60-55 to stretch their winning streak to four games. Nice honor for star Britany Range, who is a McDonald’s All-American nominee. She’s averaging 21.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Broncos.

4. (T-6) Bishop Kenny (12-8), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bolles, Flagler Palm Coast, Middleburg, Orange Park, Palm Bay, Port Orange Atlantic, St. Cloud, Sandalwood, Southwest DeKalb.

The Crusaders needed a bump after going in to this recent Super 6 stretch having lost three of their last four. They had two high quality wins, a 50-36 victory over a very good Flagler Palm Coast team and a 47-27 rout of previous No. 3 Bolles. That win over the Bulldogs atoned for an 11-point loss in the second game of the season. As mentioned last week here, Kenny has a difficult close. At 10-9, Bishop Moore is the only team left on the schedule that’s close to .500.

5. (5) University Christian (14-1), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bradford, Hawthorne, Lee, Oakleaf, Palatka

Only one game since our last Super 6, a 60-55 loss to Middleburg. UC closes with a stretch that includes challenges in Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Bradford and West Oaks, so the Christians will be well prepared for a potential state playoff run.

6. (3) Bolles (13-5), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Christ Church Episcopal (SC), Gulf Coast, Parker.

Challenging week for the Bulldogs, who went 1-2 since our last Super 6, including losses to Ribault and Bishop Kenny. They did squeeze in a 67-55 win over previous No. 6 Creekside and that keeps them in the poll this week and in front of a hard-charging team like Orange Park. No easy time for Bolles. They face MaxPreps state No. 1 and nationally ranked Lake Highland Prep on Friday and a 14-2 Oviedo on Saturday.

Dropped out: Creekside (11-4, Class 6A).

On the bubble: Bradford (10-5, Class 4A), Columbia (15-4, Class 6A), Creekside (11-4, Class 6A), Episcopal (10-5, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (12-5, Class 7A), Interlachen (13-4, Class 3A), Lee (10-5, Class 5A), Mandarin (11-4, Class 7A), Nease (9-7, Class 7A), Oakleaf (12-6, Class 7A), Orange Park (13-4, Class 5A), Parker (10-6, Class 5A), Providence (9-7, Class 3A), St. Augustine (11-2, Class 5A), Sandalwood (11-9, Class 7A), St. Joseph (12-4, Class 2A).