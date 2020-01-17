Report: Jaguars interview former Giants coach McAdoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have begun interviews to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The NFL Network reported on Friday that the Jaguars interviewed former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. He hasn’t coached in the league since 2017 when he was fired near the end of his second season with a 13-15 record.

He notably benched longtime quarterback Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith, ending a streak of 210 consecutive starts for Manning.

Ironicvally, McAdoo replaced former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin after the 2015 season. Coughlin was fired as the Jaguars executive vice president of football operations last month.

The Jaguars parted ways with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this week after one season. Jacksonville’s offense was erratic in DeFilippo’s time in town and had struggled to put points on the board. It finished 26th in points scored per game (18.8).

It lost free agent signee Nick Foles not even a dozen plays in to Week 1 and went with rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew the bulk of the season.

Minshew was 6-6 as a starter and won a league-high seven NFL Rookie of the Week honors. Running back Leonard Fournette enjoyed his best season in the league, rushing for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards.