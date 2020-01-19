Jaguars’ DJ Chark, Josh Allen makes Pro Bowl when Chiefs earn Super Bowl spot
Chark joins Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell and Allen Robinson as only Jags receivers to earn Pro Bowl nod
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It took a little longer to become official, but Jaguars’ wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive end Josh Allen are going to the Pro Bowl.
When the Chiefs beat the Titans in the AFC championship game, it meant that Kansas City wide receiver Tyreke Hill and defensive end Frank Clark would not be able to play in the Pro Bowl. That opened up the window for Chark and Allen to represent the AFC in the Jan. 26 game in Orlando.
Chark joins Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell and Allen Robinson as the only receivers in Jaguars’ history to make the Pro Bowl. Smith went five times, McCardell and Robinson went to one Pro Bowl each.
In his second season in the league, Chark made a huge leap forward, improving his receiving stats from his rookies season from 14 catches for 174 yards and no touchdowns, to 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.
After being selected by the Jaguars with the seventh pick of the draft, Allen led all NFL rookies in sacks with 10.5, despite playing far fewer snaps than other Pro Bowl selections. No Jaguars rookie had ever made the Pro Bowl before Allen.
Chark and Allen join Calais Campbell as Jaguars representing the AFC in the Pro Bowl.
DE @JoshAllen41_ is officially Pro Bowl bound.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 19, 2020
He is the 1st rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/HTeH5PmjHh
⚡@DJChark82 ⚡ is headed to the Pro Bowl!— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 19, 2020
He's the 4th WR to make a Pro Bowl in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/TEEVuDu9bn
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.