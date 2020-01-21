Former Gators QB Franks transfers to Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is transferring to Arkansas.

Franks announced his decision with an Instagram post on Monday night, showing a photo of himself in a Razorbacks jersey and the title, ‘New Beginnings.’

The 6-foot-6 Franks gruesomely dislocated and fractured his right ankle in a victory at Kentucky in September. He entered the transfer portal and will be eligible to compete immediately as a grad transfer.

A fourth-year junior from Crawfordville, Franks completed 59% of his passes for 4,593 yards. He had 38 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. He also ran for eight scores. Franks started to blossom under coach Dan Mullen.

But it became clear that Franks was the odd man out after the emergence of Kyle Trask and Emory Jones following his injury.

Franks, who has a strong right arm and pitched in high school, also was drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the 947th pick in the 31st round of the 2019 amateur draft. He hasn’t played baseball since his junior year of high school because he graduated in December 2015 and enrolled early at Florida.