Jeter headlines baseball hall of fame class

Former Yankees shortstop and Larry Walker both elected in Class of 2020

In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Captain is going to Cooperstown.

Derek Jeter, the former Yankees shortstop and current part-owner of the Miami Marlins was the headliner of a two-player Class of 2020, which was announced on Tuesday night.

Jeter had a .310 career batting average and finished with 3,465 hits, a number that ranks sixth in Major League Baseball history. He won five World Series titles with the Yankees.

Jeter, who was drafted sixth overall in 1992 by the Yankees, was one vote shy of being a unanimous selection. He was a 14-time All-Star and the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year.

Colorado’s Larry Walker, who played in Jacksonville with the then Jacksonville Expos in 1987, was also elected. Walker hit 383 home runs and had 2,160 career hits. He won the 1997 NL MVP and spent time with the Expos, Rockies and Cardinals.

Walker’s entrance into the hall was close. He was six votes over the amount needed for election.

