Gators Breakdown: Areas for improvement in 2020 | Offense

If the Gators are to make a College Football Playoff push in 2020, they can’t rest on their laurels. As good as the 2019 season was with 11 wins, Florida must still improve to take the next step.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) for the first look at where the Gators must improve to become one of the nation’s best teams. First up is a look at the offense and, next week, the guys will look at where the defense can get better.

Topics include:

Explosiveness of the offense

Tempo

Creating depth at WR and OL

