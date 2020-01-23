Super 6 girls basketball: Orange Park makes its debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 22 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Raines (23-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Banneker (Washington, DC), Bartram Trail, Colonial, Florida A&M, Lee, Middleburg, P.K. Yonge, Parker, Port Orange Atlantic, Ribault (twice), Sandalwood, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Bethesda, Maryland), St. Laurent (Manitoba).

There has been doubting the Vikings, as they stretched their winning streak to 20 games following a 65-57 win over rival Ribault to win the Gateway Conference championship on Jan. 16. They wrap up the regular season on Jan. 23 with a game against Daytona Beach Mainland. Nyla Allen (13.8 ppg), Ahliah Brown (12.8 ppg) and Jamicia Davis (10 ppg) are the scoring leaders here.

2. (2) Ribault (19-7), Class 4A

Notable wins: Apopka, Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Jackson, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Sandalwood (twice), West Oaks.

The Trojans are 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 65-57 loss to No. 1 Raines in the Gateway final, and a 36-33 win over Sandalwood, which was the Super 6 No. 1 to start the season. No need to move the Trojans down here. They have a convincing win over No. 3 Middleburg (66-34) and a close victory over No. 4 Bishop Kenny (44-38) this season. Asiana Britt (10 ppg) and Asia Fleming (9.4 ppg) lead a diverse group of scorers on this team.

3. (3) Middleburg (12-5), Class 5A

Notable wins: Creekside, Lee, Ocala Vanguard, Sandalwood, Tallahassee Lincoln, University Christian, West Oaks.

The Broncos stretched their winning streak to five with wins over Lee (56-22) and Menendez (53-20) since our last Super 6. It should be a decent closing stretch for the Broncos, with games against Nease and Flagler Palm Coast the headliners. Britany Range (20.2 ppg) ranks 39th in the state in scoring and third in the area behind Bolles’ Taliah Scott (21.9 ppg) and Interlachen’s Malea Brown (21.6 ppg).

4. (4) Bishop Kenny (14-8), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Flagler Palm Coast, Middleburg, Orange Park, Palm Bay, Port Orange Atlantic, St. Cloud, Sandalwood, Southwest DeKalb, University Christian.

Kenny has won five straight since a six-point loss to Ribault, including Ws over Flagler Palm Coast, an improving Bartram Trail, and Super 6 teams Bolles and UC. They’ve got only Creekside, Spruce Creek and Parker left on the schedule before attention shifts to the district tournament. They’ll likely face Bolles in the district final, the rubber match between the teams this year. The Region 1-4A field is going to be an absolute gauntlet for area teams. Four Super 6 teams are in 1-4A and only one of those is going to make it through to the state semifinals. Jasmyne Roberts (17.7 ppg) and Maddie Millar (11.4 ppg) lead Kenny.

5. (5) University Christian (16-2), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bradford, Hawthorne, Jackson, Lee, North Florida Educational, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Palatka.

The Christians went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 105-12 blowout of First Coast and a 61-41 loss to an always tough Bishop Kenny. There’s not an easy game remaining in the regular season for UC, which has a trip to Bradford (Jan. 24) and a game against West Oaks (Jan. 25) to round out the week. Then it’s Bolles (Jan. 28) and at Ribault (Jan. 30) next week.

(tie) 6. (6) Bolles (15-6), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Christ Church Episcopal (SC), Gulf Coast, Oviedo, Parker.

Bolles knocked off a 16-win Oviedo (56-41) and First Coast (61-35) and lost to MaxPreps national No. 22 Lake Highland Prep (70-49) since our last Super 6. They’ve got a tough close with trips to Spruce Creek and Daytona Beach Father Lopez on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They’ve got UC (Jan. 28) and Episcopal (Jan. 31) next week to wrap up the regular season. As mentioned above, Taliah Scott’s freshman season has been special. She leads the area in scoring at 21.9 ppg.

(tie) 6. (NR) Orange Park (16-4), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bradford, Episcopal, Lafayette, Mandarin, Oakleaf (twice), Palatka, Providence, Trenton (twice).

The Raiders make their Super 6 debut after rattling off a 12-game winning streak with some solid opponents included. They’ve beaten defending Class 1A state champion Trenton twice this season. Only No. 1 Raines has a longer current winning streak than the Raiders. Macie Faucett (11.9 ppg) and Nia Brown (11.5 ppg) lead the Raiders.

On the bubble: Bartram Trail (11-9, Class 7A), Bradford (13-5, Class 4A), Columbia (16-5, Class 6A), Creekside (11-7, Class 6A), Episcopal (12-5, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (14-5, Class 7A), Interlachen (17-4, Class 3A), Jackson (12-9, Class 3A), Mandarin (12-6, Class 7A), Nease (11-8, Class 7A), North Florida Educational (14-2, Class 2A), Oakleaf (14-7, Class 7A), Parker (10-7, Class 5A), Providence (12-7, Class 3A), St. Augustine (12-4, Class 5A), Sandalwood (11-10, Class 7A).