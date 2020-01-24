Super 6 boys basketball: Paxon moves up during steady week for teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 23 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Jackson (16-2), Class 3A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Fleming Island, Lee, Mainland, Potter’s House, Providence, Ribault (twice), Savannah Johnson, White.

Not a bad week of work for the Tigers, who went 2-1 since our last Super 6. They beat a 17-5 Savannah Johnson team (47-44) and edged a better-than-its-record indicates Snyder in OT on Thursday night (51-48). The loss came to Oakland Park Northeast (69-48), a game that tilted to one-sided after Jackson led at halftime.

2. (3) Paxon (16-4), Class 4A

Notable wins: Episcopal, Florida State University High, Fort Myers, Lee, Miller Grove (Ga.), Seminole, Sparkman (Ala.), West Nassau, White.

Relatively quiet week for the Golden Eagles, who beat Mandarin 87-61 in their only action since our last Super 6. Check out this steal by big man Isaiah Adams, who throws down the J.R. Rider special, the Eastbay Funk Dunk, at the end.

But boy does it get tough quick for Paxon, with Santa Fe Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday in the Duel in Duval and Central Florida Christian on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Gateway Conference tournament is next week, too. If the bracket holds true, it will be Paxon and No. 3 Lee meeting in the semifinals.

3. (2) Lee (16-3), Class 5A

Notable wins: Calvary Christian, Impact Christian, Orange Park, Palatka, St. Andrew’s Stanton, White.

A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, a 72-54 loss to a 20-2 Forest Hill and a 73-52 win over a solid Westside team. Good challenges up next for the Generals at the Duel in Duval, with Tallahassee Lincoln on Friday and Daytona Beach Mainland on Saturday. Then it’s the Gateway Conference tournament next week.

4. (4) Impact Christian (13-3), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Cornerstone Christian, Freedom Christian (NC), Palatka, Paxon, Ribault, Seacoast Christian, Tampa Catholic, Westside, White

Impact had two solid wins since our last Super 6, beating White (56-52) and Palatka (60-45). The Lions have won three straight since an OT loss to Providence. A monster of a game on Saturday at the Duel in Duval against 17-2 Santa Fe Catholic. Impact hasn’t ducked anyone this season and will finish its regular season with a tough slate of games. Next week, it’s Bolles (Jan. 28) and at North Florida Educational (Jan. 31) in what should be a glimpse of a playoff clash to come.

5. (5) Bishop Kenny (16-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Godby, Lake Nona, Orange Park, St. Augustine, Seacoast Christian.

What a stretch for the Crusaders, who ran their winning streak to nine games with no shortage of excitement over the last week. According to Clayton Freeman at the Times-Union, Kenny roared from 17 down with 4:50 to play to stun rival Bolles, 61-58 in OT. Kenny did it again against Orange Park, erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win, 50-49. Patrick Tucker had the winning shot to down the Raiders. Squeezed in that week, too, was an 80-42 rout of a quality Seacoast squad, a game where Daniel Buckley knocked down nine 3-pointers to finish with 33 points. A nice closing stretch on the schedule for Kenny, with games at Episcopal (Friday), Stanton (Jan. 29), UC (Jan. 31), West Nassau (Feb. 4) and Bolles (Feb. 7). None of those teams are under .500.

(tie) 6. (T-6) North Florida Educational (17-3), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bingham (Utah), Bishop Snyder, Cornerstone Christian, First Coast, Foothill (Nev.), Hawthorne, Grandview (Colo.), Ribault, Westside.

Not a bad week for NFEI, which went 2-0 with a pair of quality wins. The Eagles handed Hawthorne just its second loss of the season (47-46) and then topped an always tough Ribault (60-47). Very tough close, with Tallahassee Lincoln on Saturday at the Duel in Duval at UNF (2 p.m.) and Impact Christian on Jan. 31 over the next week. NFEI enters that stretch on a nine-game winning streak.

(tie) 6. (T-6) Providence (14-7), Class 3A

Notable wins: Bolles (twice), Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, West Nassau, Windermere Prep.

A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, with a 60-52 loss to The Rock and a 67-66 win over Bolles. The Stallions have been solid against area teams (11-3) and that’s what keeps them in here. Their losses to locals have been to Bishop Snyder, Jackson and West Nassau.

Others: Bishop Snyder (8-11, Class 3A), Bolles (11-6, Class 4A), Columbia (18-2, Class 6A), First Coast (11-6, Class 6A), Fleming Island (12-7, Class 6A), Hilliard (15-1, Class 1A), Nease (12-6, Class 7A), Orange Park (12-7, Class 5A), Palatka (14-5, Class 4A), St. Augustine (11-4, Class 5A), West Nassau (9-9, Class 4A), Westside (9-8, Class 5A), White (11-7, Class 4A).