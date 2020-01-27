Former Jaguars player Darius arrested for DUI, later hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars safety Donovin Darius was arrested on Sunday for driving under the influence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report.

ESPN reported that Darius was then taken to a local hospital for a mental health check after he was seen ingesting pills following the arrest. Darius, 44, played nine seasons for the Jaguars.

The DUI charge was a misdemeanor.

Darius was one of the hardest-hitting safeties in his playing career which included nine seasons with the Jaguars and one with the Miami Dolphins. Since his playing days, Darius has been a motivational speaker and author, publishing a book in 2017 called “Next Level Motivation: Principles for Living Life to the Fullest.”

In 2019, as part of the Jaguars’ 25th season, Darius was named as the 16th best player in the quarter-century history of the Jaguars.

Through his Donovin Darius Foundation, he has put on youth football camps in Jacksonville. According to the foundation’s website, over 5,300 kids have benefited from the foundation’s efforts.