Gators Breakdown: Defensive improvements for 2020 | Justin Shorter commits

If the Gators are to make a College Football Playoff push in 2020, they can’t rest on their laurels. As good as the 2019 season was with 11 wins, Florida must still improve to take the next step.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) for the final look at where the Gators must improve to become one of the nation's best teams. Last up, is a look at the defense. The side of the ball that disappointed in the biggest games of 2019.

Topics include:

3rd down defense

Lack of sacks and turnovers in big games

Playmakers at safety and nickel

Also, the guys look back at the commitment of transfer Justin Shorter and recruiting news from the weekend.

