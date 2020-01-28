Visit Jacksonville gets $350K to court sporting events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Tourist Development Council awarded $350,000 to Visit Jacksonville to recruit sporting events at all levels to the River City.

The initiatives to court sporting events will aim to increase the reputation and allure of Jacksonville as a top destination for sporting events.

“The TDC’s investment into sports tourism initiatives will provide significant economic contributions to the city of Jacksonville,” said Visit Jacksonville President & CEO Michael Corrigan. “Our goal is to positively impact our hotels, restaurants and other local businesses by generating exposure and distinguishing Jacksonville as a leading sports destination. We look forward to bringing noteworthy athletic and sports-related events to our city.”

Recognizing sports tourism as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the industry, the goal of the funding is to attract both amateur and professional athletic events consisting of games, exhibitions, tournaments, meetings and conferences that are planned, promoted and played in the city.

The targeted key athletic and sports opportunities will aim to increase year-round visitation, increase out-of-area economic impact and generate overall awareness and media exposure for Jacksonville as a top sports destination.

With year-round temperate weather, more than 30 direct flight routes and one of the largest and most advanced sports complexes in the nation, Jacksonville offers the ideal foundation for sports-related travel, Visit Jacksonville said in a news release.

The city is also seeing a boom in hotel development and construction, with 25 hotels planned and 10 hotels under construction.

For more information about Visit Jacksonville, please visit www.VisitJacksonville.com.