No Snickering: Minshew earns hungriest player honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not the rookie of the year award, but it’s a nice consolation.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was awarded the Snickers Hungriest Player of the Year honor this week. His reward — a Snickers chain valued at $75,000. Minshew plans to donate the chain to Movember, which will raffle it off.

Proceeds will benefit men’s health initiatives. Minshew was one of 13 players to receive the Snickers chain throughout the season, earning the honor in Week 4 win over the Broncos. Fans voted Minshew the overall winner this week.

"I'm honored to be named Snickers' 'Hungriest Player of the Year' and I have a lot of love for the fans who recognized my hunger for more," said Gardner Minshew.

"I'm excited to share my satisfying win with Movember, an organization that is leading the charge in several important men's health initiatives, such as testicular cancer and suicide prevention. These issues have touched people I know, and I think it's important for men to realize it's OK to ask for help."

Minshew passed for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns and went 6-6 as a starter. The rookie sixth-round draft pick supplanted Nick Foles when the opening day starter returned from a broken collarbone and was largely ineffective.