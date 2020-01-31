Clay County hires Airstream Ventures with eye on boosting sporting events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clay County is looking to have a bigger presence in the world of sports tourism.

Airstream Ventures is going to help out with that.

On Tuesday night, the Clay County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to hire Airstream to head up its pursuit to bring more sporting events to Clay County.

According to the Clay Today, the three-year contract is worth $66,000 annually.

“Our goal is to bring people to Clay County using sports,” said Kimberly Morgan, Director of Tourism for Clay County. “We’re going to create an experience unlike any other and we’re going to make it a memorable experience.”

Airstream Ventures, which was started by former Jacksonville Sports Council chief operating officer Alan Verlander, was founded in 2018. Since its inception, the company has had a hand in numerous events on the First Coast.

“Sports tourism is a large economic driver for communities,” Verlander said in a press release. “Taking our success in bringing events to Jacksonville, we are excited to expand our efforts into Clay County by using our model to build its profile as a sports destination that also make an economic impact. We are thankful to the County Commissioners and TDC for entrusting with their vision of a sports destination.”

Airstream has made high schools a focus, launching its High School 9:12 initiative and being part of events like the Bold City Showcase, the Fortegra 9:12 basketball tournament and the High School 9:12 baseball event.