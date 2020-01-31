Super 6 boys basketball: New team at the top as regular season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Jan. 30 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Paxon (19-5), Class 4A

Notable wins: Central Florida Christian, Episcopal, Florida State University High, Fort Myers, Lee (twice), Miller Grove (Ga.), Seminole, Sparkman (Ala.), West Nassau, White.

Good week of work for the Golden Eagles, who went 3-1 since our last Super 6. Paxon topped Fletcher (73-57) and Lee (53-50) in the Gateway tournament and went 1-1 at the Duel in Duval with a win over Central Florida Christian (66-56) and a 53-39 loss to a 20-2 Santa Fe Catholic team. The Golden Eagles face First Coast for the Gateway crown on Friday night. Isaiah Adams (23.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg) leads Paxon, which topped the original Super 6 poll in early December.

2. (1) Jackson (17-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, First Coast, Fleming Island, Lee, Mainland, Potter’s House, Providence, Ribault (twice), Savannah Johnson, White.

The Tigers finally got clipped in a tight game, suffering a 36-35 loss to Parker in the Gateway Conference quarterfinals. Jackson was 7-0 in one possession games until the upset loss to the Braves.

3. (5) Bishop Kenny (18-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal, Godby, Lake Nona, Orange Park, St. Augustine, Seacoast Christian, Stanton.

The Crusaders keep on rolling. They are 2-0 since our last Super 6, which bumped their winning streak to 11 games. Kenny’s last loss was Dec. 30 to Martin County. Three regular season games remain, with University Christian (Friday), West Nassau (Feb. 4) and at rival Bolles on Feb. 7.

4. (3) Lee (19-4), Class 5A

Notable wins: Calvary Christian, Daytona Beach Mainland, Impact Christian, Orange Park, Palatka, St. Andrew’s Stanton, Tallahassee Lincoln, White.

A 3-1 mark since our last Super 6, wins over Lincoln (73-67 in OT), 79-74 over Mainland and 51-46 over Ribault. The lone loss was a quality one, a 53-50 game to Paxon in the Gateway semifinals. With Alex Fudge, Deandre Devaughn, Teron Haywood and Jarrion Smith powering Lee, this should be the last area team standing in the Class 5A state playoffs.

5. (T-6) North Florida Educational (18-3), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bingham (Utah), Bishop Snyder, Cornerstone Christian, First Coast, Foothill (Nev.), Hawthorne, Grandview (Colo.), Ribault, Tallahassee Lincoln, Westside.

NFEI won its lone game since our last Super 6, a high quality 66-48 victory over a 17-4 Lincoln squad to stretch its winning streak to 10 games. Excellent matchup on Friday night against 2A rival Impact Christian before closing out the regular season at Oldsmar Christian (Feb. 4) and Surge Christian (Feb. 6). The Impact game is a likely glimpse of a regional final showdown.

(tie) 6. (4) Impact Christian (13-5), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Cornerstone Christian, Freedom Christian (NC), Palatka, Paxon, Ribault, Seacoast Christian, Tampa Catholic, Westside, White

A rare two-game slide for the Lions, who fell to Santa Fe Catholic (53-43) at the Duel in Duval and then dropped a 66-57 game to a solid Bolles squad. A very difficult finishing stretch, starting with a Friday game at North Florida Educational. After that, it’s Bishop Snyder (Feb. 4), at West Nassau (Feb. 6) and home against The Rock (Feb. 8).

(tie) 6. (T-6) Providence (16-7), Class 3A

Notable wins: Bolles (twice), Central Florida Christian, Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, West Nassau, Windermere Prep.

A 2-0 run since our last Super 6 and three consecutive wins for the Stallions. They topped Central Florida Christian (53-31) at the Duel in Duval and fended off University Christian (42-40) to enter the closing stretch hot. They’ve got Lake Highland Prep (Saturday) and White (Feb. 7) before the district tournament.

Others: Baker County (14-8, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (10-12, Class 3A), Bolles (14-7, Class 4A), Columbia (19-2, Class 6A), First Coast (12-8, Class 6A), Fleming Island (15-7, Class 6A), Hilliard (18-1, Class 1A), Nease (13-8, Class 7A), Orange Park (13-9, Class 5A), Palatka (17-5, Class 4A), Parker (12-10, Class 5A), St. Augustine (13-5, Class 5A), West Nassau (11-10, Class 4A), Westside (10-9, Class 5A), White (12-8, Class 4A).