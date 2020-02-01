Bartram Trail earns 4th competitive cheer state title

Bartram Trail is headed home with a competitive cheerleading state championship.

Another one.

The Bears beat Oviedo Hagerty for the Class 2A large division state championship on Friday night in Gainesville.

The Bears amassed 88.6 points, just in front of the Huskies’ 86.05. The two programs were flipped a year ago, with Hagerty edging Bartram (87.8 to 84.7). It was the fourth competitive cheerleading state title in program history for the Bears.

Oakleaf finished third in the 2A extra large division championship. Creekside was sixth in the 2A non-tumbling finals. Atlantic Coast was third in the 2A small division coed finals. And Fleming Island was state runner-up in 2A (82.6) to Bartow (88.4).

The Class 1A championships will be held Saturday.