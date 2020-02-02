West Nassau cheerleading team leads way on strong day for area squads

West Nassau’s competitive cheerleading dynasty rolled on.

The Warriors led a strong day by area teams — Baldwin and Bishop Snyder also claimed crowns — by winning their division at the Class 1A state meet on Saturday in Gainesville.

The Warriors earned 93.8 points, well in front of runner-up Stanton (76.8) to win their ninth state title. With nine titles, West Nassau is tied with Winter Park for the second-most state championships in state history. Orlando Bishop Moore won its 10th on Saturday.

The Warriors have won crowns in 2011-13 and their current run of six straight.

Baldwin won the large division non-tumbling finals with a score of 85.0, just in front of runner-up Foundation Academy (82.2). The championship was its fourth straight.

Bishop Snyder won the small non-tumbling division, earning 85.7 points. Trinity Christian (81.25) was third and Ridgeview was sixth among local finishers. The win for Snyder was its second, joining a championship in 2018.

Ponte Vedra was runner-up in the medium division finals. The Sharks had 78.5 points, just back of champ Bishop Moore (80.3).

Clay finished fourth in the medium division coed finals. Providence and Baker County finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the small division.