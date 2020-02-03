50ºF

Worth the Wait: Chiefs win Super Bowl

Kansas City rallies with 21-point 4th quarter to stun San Francisco

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The long wait for another Super Bowl championship is over for Kansas City.

The Chiefs roared back with a pair of touchdown passes by Patrick Mahomes in the final seven minutes of the game to stun San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 when they got the ball with 8 minutes, 53 seconds to play.

Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense did the rest, closing with a 21-point blitz to earn a Super Bowl a long, long time in the making.

Kansas City’s lone Super Bowl win was 50 years ago, a 23-7 win over Minnesota on Jan. 11, 1970.

Now, it has a second.

San Francisco, which won four games a season ago and picked No. 2 in the NFL draft, was less than a quarter away from completing a near-worst-to-first turnaround.

Using a ferocious defensive front, the Niners forced Mahomes into one of the worst games of his career to take a 20-10 lead in the third quarter. San Francisco intercepted Mahomes twice, including a drive-killer at the Niners’ 13 midway through the third.

But Mahomes wasn’t done.

Nope. He was just getting started.

Mahomes finally hit on the long ball, a 44-yard strike to Tyreek Hill with just over seven minutes to play. Four plays later, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown pass and suddenly it was a ballgame again.

After the Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out, Mahomes moved Kansas City down the field in a hurry, the big play a 38-yard play to Sammy Watkins. He hit Damien Williams on a third-and-goal from the 5 for the go-ahead touchdown.

San Francisco was stopped on downs on its ensuing drive and Williams added the clincher, a 38-yard touchdown with 1:12 to play for the final margin.

Mahomes finished 26 of 41 passing for 286 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo was 20 of 31 passing for 219 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

