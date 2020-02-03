Worth the Wait: Chiefs win Super Bowl

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The long wait for another Super Bowl championship is over for Kansas City.

The Chiefs roared back with a pair of touchdown passes by Patrick Mahomes in the final seven minutes of the game to stun San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 when they got the ball with 8 minutes, 53 seconds to play.

Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense did the rest, closing with a 21-point blitz to earn a Super Bowl a long, long time in the making.

Kansas City’s lone Super Bowl win was 50 years ago, a 23-7 win over Minnesota on Jan. 11, 1970.

Now, it has a second.

San Francisco, which won four games a season ago and picked No. 2 in the NFL draft, was less than a quarter away from completing a near-worst-to-first turnaround.

Using a ferocious defensive front, the Niners forced Mahomes into one of the worst games of his career to take a 20-10 lead in the third quarter. San Francisco intercepted Mahomes twice, including a drive-killer at the Niners’ 13 midway through the third.

But Mahomes wasn’t done.

Nope. He was just getting started.

Mahomes finally hit on the long ball, a 44-yard strike to Tyreek Hill with just over seven minutes to play. Four plays later, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown pass and suddenly it was a ballgame again.

After the Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out, Mahomes moved Kansas City down the field in a hurry, the big play a 38-yard play to Sammy Watkins. He hit Damien Williams on a third-and-goal from the 5 for the go-ahead touchdown.

San Francisco was stopped on downs on its ensuing drive and Williams added the clincher, a 38-yard touchdown with 1:12 to play for the final margin.

Mahomes finished 26 of 41 passing for 286 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo was 20 of 31 passing for 219 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.