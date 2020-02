National signing day arrives for area athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pen meets paper Wednesday as national signing day begins for area high school athletes.

A look at athletes in all sports but football who are signing on Wednesday, as reported by their schools. This list will be updated throughout the day, so make sure to check back. Football signings can be found here.

Baldwin

Chloe Bunn, volleyball, Florida Gateway College.

Bartram Trail

Ella Dudley, girls soccer, University of North Hampshire; Paige Hunt, girls soccer, Troy University; Brody Johnson, lacrosse, Ferrum College; Macklin Flanigan-Nzekwesi, lacrosse, Piedmont College; Trevor Schultz, volleyball, Harvard; Sammy Sicoli, volleyball, Simmons University; Mia Stanley, girls soccer, North Alabama.

Bolles

Brielle Bouchard, girls lacrosse, Savannah College of Art and Design; Alice Creed, girls track and field, Haverford College; Marshall Gainer, track and field, Samford University; Eli Gordon, soccer, Wilkes University; Helena Kummings, girls cross country/track and field, Emory University; April Kupsky, girls swimming and diving, Babson College; Chance Moore, baseball, Daytona State College; Jenna Mulligan, girls gymnastics, University of Michigan; Neo Garcia Nohra, swimming, University of Arizona; Laine Roberts, track and field, Vanderbilt University.

Camden County

Corey Dowdell, baseball, Georgia Southern; Amber Griffin, softball, Lake Sumter State College; Chris Mobley, baseball, East Georgia State College; Madisyn Riggins, softball, Chipola College.

Christ’s Church

Virginia Hudson, volleyball, Truett McConnell; Ben Shaffer, baseball, Keiser University.

Creekside

Allison Bratek, softball, Jacksonville University; Jadin Cerrato, volleyball, St. Johns River State College; Antonio Colon, baseball, The Citadel; Joshua Frisbee, baseball, Jacksonville University; Imani Graham, girls tennis, Xavier University; Devin Hammonds, softball, University of Tampa; Connor Hults, baseball, Jacksonville University; Gavin Johnson, baseball, Daytona State College; Mallorie Sykes, softball, Flagler College; Nate Pollitt, swimming, University of Rochester; Delaney Tauzel, girls soccer, University of Florida.

Episcopal

Jace Crawford, swimming, University of Florida; Carson Hurst, baseball, West Liberty University; Matt Komaroski, baseball, Pacific University; Olivia Leinenweber, volleyball, Babson College; Emily Mayher, volleyball, Loyola College of New Orleans; Hannah McCarthy, volleyball, Franklin and Marshall College; Chris McCollum, sailing, Jacksonville University; Kate Wilkerson, girls swimming, Wagner College; Viki Wood, volleyball, Queens University of Charlotte.

Mandarin

Bri Arsenault, softball, Santa Fe State College; Allie Britton, girls swimming, Florida Southern; Mikaela Brown, girls cross country/track and field, University of Central Florida; Chanice Harris, girls track and field, South Carolina State University; Ty Jackson, baseball, East Georgia State College; Juanpablo Lopez, baseball, Southern Union State Community College; Aaliyah Monds, softball, Tennessee State University; Ayden Sciandra, baseball, Southern Union State Community College; Isabel Scott, girls soccer, Salem College.

Menendez

Jason Duff, golf, University of North Florida; Sam Mitchell, soccer, University of Montevallo; Morgan Schooley, girls soccer, McNeese State.

Middleburg

Haleigh Campbell, softball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Mone Gordon, volleyball, St. Johns River State College; Laney Miller, volleyball, St. Johns River State College; Carly Romanesk, softball, Georgia Gwinnett College; John Scholz, cross country, Jacksonville University; Mikayla Simmons, volleyball, St. Johns River State College; Emily Stewart, softball, St. Johns River State College.

Nease

Jack Dearie, soccer, Virginia Tech; Bryan Soulet, Knox College.

Oakleaf

Jaycie Brookshire, softball, Pensacola State College; Katie Kistler, softball, University of Florida; Kaylee Lambrecht, softball, North Carolina State; Jaeda McFarland, softball, University of Maryland; Bryanna Parrett, volleyball, Pasco-Hernando State College; Ariana Vera, volleyball, Keiser University.

Ponte Vedra

Frederick Amato, lacrosse, Lehigh University; Alyssa Bacchus, girls rowing; Kayleigh Baker, girls golf, Western Carolina University; Matthew Barnhorst, baseball, Cornell University; Catherine Beaton, softball, Stetson; Scotland David, softball, Oklahoma State University; Lexie de Roziere, girls lacrosse, Vanderbilt University; Sophia Ervanian, volleyball, Tulane University; Kai Hayes, soccer, University of North Carolina; Dylan Hess, lacrosse, Georgetown University; Alexsander J. Ortiz, baseball, Olivet Nazarene University; Renata Jancsik, women’s golf, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Lexi Johnson, girls lacrosse, Winthrop University; Porter Jordheim, baseball, Harvard College; Logan Mignerey, beach volleyball, Florida Atlantic University; Makayla Parkes, girls soccer, University of West Florida; Carter Parlette, lacrosse, University of Notre Dame; Kyle Reinheimer, track and field, University of North Carolina; Max Silva, lacrosse, United States Naval Academy; Stewart Slayden, golf, University of Notre Dame; Davis Smith, lacrosse, University of Utah; Abbey Watson, girls lacrosse, Virginia Tech University; Cameron Welch, lacrosse, Mercer University.

Providence

Analiese Anderson, girls soccer, Auburn; Guy Bistrow, lacrosse, Saint Leo University; Rylee Forster, girls soccer, University of South Carolina; Casey Hegan, baseball, Merrimack College; Kendal Johnson, girls soccer, Mississippi State University; Tatum Loveless, girls soccer, Samford University; Conner Lowery, swimming, Florida State University; Brandon Stuckey, lacrosse, Dominican University of California.

Stanton

Breckin Armes-Johns, girls soccer, Randolph-Macon; Imani Ashman, girls soccer, Lehigh University; Colby Cummings, basketball, Belmont Abbey; Camille Prosswimmer, girls soccer, Montreat College; Leena Vashi, girls soccer, New York University; Emily Ziegler, girls bowling, Midland University.

Yulee

James Ballato, golf, United States Military Academy West Point; Emily Sheperis, volleyball, Loyola University.