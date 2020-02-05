Second wave of signings begin for area football players
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day marks the second wave of high school football players to announce their college choices. On Wednesday, area athletes who didn’t sign in last December’s early period will ink letters of intent with college programs.
A look at players who will sign on Wednesday, as reported by high school athletic directors. This list will be updated constantly throughout the day.
Baldwin
Theodis Harris, Shorter University; Tavion Sutton, Savannah State University.
Bartram Trail
Chad Dodson, Pittsburg State; Tre’Vez Johnson, University of Florida; Jackson Mayer, Robert Morris; Jacob Otts, Rhode Island; Zach Rhodes, Long Island University; Craig Sinclair, Eastern Kentucky.
Bolles
Elias Batten, Long Island University; Simon Brackin, Princeton; Andre Parker, Monmouth College.
Camden County
Jordan Billups, Valdosta State; Desmond Fogle, Connecticut; Derrick Sinegal, Bethune Cookman; Christopher Sullivan, Bronson College.
Christ’s Church
Ben Anderson, Faulkner University; Davis Crenshaw, Bluefield College; Matthew Jaroszeski, Southeastern University; Cadence Lampp, Bluefield College.
Creekside
Shane Calhoun, East Carolina; Robert Kriwer, Mount St. Joseph; Quinn Sieger, Assumption College; Christian Williams, Lehigh University.
Englewood
Xavier Hall, Alvernia University; TaMichael Shellman, Kentucky Christian University.
Flagler Palm Coast
Devon Cronkrite, Florida Tech.
Fleming Island
Nate Chase, Florida Tech; Broden Domenico, Florida Tech; Jeremiah Jackson, Furman University; Sammy Kondroik, Wheeling University; Zach Little, Warner University.
Mandarin
Gavin Adams, Alvernia University; Cameron Daniels, St. Thomas University; Travis Moss, University of Memphis; K’Darious Poole, Tuskegee University; Kale Peacock, Monmouth College.
Menendez
Noah Gillan, Valdosta State; Anthony Harrell, Methodist University.
Middleburg
Cole LeClair, Valdosta State
Nease
Joe Bradshaw, Charleston Southern; Joe Nieves, Shorter University; Nick Thoresen, Bryant University.
Oakleaf
Donovan Thomas, Lehigh University.
Ponte Vedra
Ethan Baur, Central College; Kevin Butler, Stetson; R.J. Glod, Liberty University; Andrew Lewis, The Citadel; Tommy Zitiello, United States Military Academy West Point.
Providence
Jake Young, Concordia College.
Yulee
Sanchez Albertie, Methodist University; Kalik Albertie, Methodist University; Shaye Kelley, McPherson College; Clayton Walden, University of the Cumberlands
