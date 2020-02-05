Second wave of signings begin for area football players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day marks the second wave of high school football players to announce their college choices. On Wednesday, area athletes who didn’t sign in last December’s early period will ink letters of intent with college programs.

A look at players who will sign on Wednesday, as reported by high school athletic directors. This list will be updated constantly throughout the day.

Baldwin

Theodis Harris, Shorter University; Tavion Sutton, Savannah State University.

Bartram Trail

Chad Dodson, Pittsburg State; Tre’Vez Johnson, University of Florida; Jackson Mayer, Robert Morris; Jacob Otts, Rhode Island; Zach Rhodes, Long Island University; Craig Sinclair, Eastern Kentucky.

Bolles

Elias Batten, Long Island University; Simon Brackin, Princeton; Andre Parker, Monmouth College.

Camden County

Jordan Billups, Valdosta State; Desmond Fogle, Connecticut; Derrick Sinegal, Bethune Cookman; Christopher Sullivan, Bronson College.

Christ’s Church

Ben Anderson, Faulkner University; Davis Crenshaw, Bluefield College; Matthew Jaroszeski, Southeastern University; Cadence Lampp, Bluefield College.

Creekside

Shane Calhoun, East Carolina; Robert Kriwer, Mount St. Joseph; Quinn Sieger, Assumption College; Christian Williams, Lehigh University.

Englewood

Xavier Hall, Alvernia University; TaMichael Shellman, Kentucky Christian University.

Flagler Palm Coast

Devon Cronkrite, Florida Tech.

Fleming Island

Nate Chase, Florida Tech; Broden Domenico, Florida Tech; Jeremiah Jackson, Furman University; Sammy Kondroik, Wheeling University; Zach Little, Warner University.

Mandarin

Gavin Adams, Alvernia University; Cameron Daniels, St. Thomas University; Travis Moss, University of Memphis; K’Darious Poole, Tuskegee University; Kale Peacock, Monmouth College.

Menendez

Noah Gillan, Valdosta State; Anthony Harrell, Methodist University.

Middleburg

Cole LeClair, Valdosta State

Nease

Joe Bradshaw, Charleston Southern; Joe Nieves, Shorter University; Nick Thoresen, Bryant University.

Oakleaf

Donovan Thomas, Lehigh University.

Ponte Vedra

Ethan Baur, Central College; Kevin Butler, Stetson; R.J. Glod, Liberty University; Andrew Lewis, The Citadel; Tommy Zitiello, United States Military Academy West Point.

Providence

Jake Young, Concordia College.

Yulee

Sanchez Albertie, Methodist University; Kalik Albertie, Methodist University; Shaye Kelley, McPherson College; Clayton Walden, University of the Cumberlands