Gators Breakdown: National Signing Day 2020
Florida finishes the 2020 recruiting cycle with a top 10 class
National Signing Day didn’t necessarily go as planned for the Gators. Safety Avantae Williams spurned the Gators for the Hurricanes, but did get a surprise in the form of four-star Texas defensive end Princely Umanmielen.
David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down all the headlines and Florida’s 2020 class.
