Gators Breakdown: National Signing Day 2020

National Signing Day didn’t necessarily go as planned for the Gators. Safety Avantae Williams spurned the Gators for the Hurricanes, but did get a surprise in the form of four-star Texas defensive end Princely Umanmielen.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down all the headlines and Florida’s 2020 class.

This episode of Gators Breakdown is brought to you by Manscaped. Get 20% OFF, plus FREE shipping and two FREE gifts when you purchase the NEW Perfect Package 3.0 kit. Use promo code, GATORS, at manscaped.com and purchase yours today!

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher