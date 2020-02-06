71ºF

Gators Breakdown: National Signing Day 2020

Florida finishes the 2020 recruiting cycle with a top 10 class 

David Waters

Florida head coach Dan Mullen watches his players warm up before a game against Florida State, Nov. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.
National Signing Day didn’t necessarily go as planned for the Gators. Safety Avantae Williams spurned the Gators for the Hurricanes, but did get a surprise in the form of four-star Texas defensive end Princely Umanmielen.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down all the headlines and Florida’s 2020 class.

