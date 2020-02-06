VIDEO: QB Patrick Mahomes catches, chugs beer at Chiefs’ victory parade

Kansas City’s star quarterback showed he’s good with his hands in more ways than one during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.

Patrick Mahomes made a real connection with fans Wednesday during the parade when he caught a Coors Light can that was tossed his way.

He chugged it and slammed it to the ground as fans cheered him on.

The video quickly went viral.

Coors Light tweeted about the moment, writing “Great minds drink alike” and “There’s no place like Mahomes.”

The star QB also tweeted, saying “The party never ends.”

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-20 comeback victory championed by Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP.