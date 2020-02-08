Oubre scores career-high 39, Suns top Rockets 127-91

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., left, pulls a rebound away from Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington (33) as Suns guard Ricky Rubio, right, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Houston Rockets 127-91 on Friday night.

The Suns poured in 46 points in the first quarter and led the rest of the way, turning back a handful of Houston rallies. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was held out for rest one night after Houston beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 24-year-old Oubre had a stellar game on his bobblehead night, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 97-73 lead going into the fourth quarter. He shot 14 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Suns snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a 13-game losing streak against the Rockets that dates to 2016.

James Harden led the Rockets with 32 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter because the Suns were well ahead. He finished 9 of 19 from the field and made five 3-pointers.

The Suns jumped out to a 46-26 lead by the end of the first quarter, shooting 17 of 20 from the field, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Booker scored 18 points and Oubre had 10.

Houston bounced back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 65-55 by halftime. Harden scored 25 points in the first half, including 16 in the second quarter. The Rockets cut the Suns' lead to 65-59 early in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

The Suns shot 56% from the field for the game, including 15 of 31 (48%) on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Westbrook didn't play one night after scoring 41 points against the Lakers on 17-of-28 shooting from the field. ... Houston shot just 34% from the field against the Suns, including 11 of 48 (23%) on 3-pointers.

Suns: Phoenix has a long list of injured players, including guard Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) and forwards Dario Saric (left ankle sprain), Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) and Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). ... Rookie forward Cameron Johnson played on Friday after missing 10 games with a right quad contusion. ... Booker scored his 33 points in just 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home to host Utah on Sunday.

The Suns host Denver on Saturday.

___

