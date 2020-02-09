Baldwin, West Nassau add to competitive cheerleading hauls

State titles were nice, but the competitive cheerleading teams at Baldwin and West Nassau wanted something a little bigger.

The Warriors and Indians both claimed titles at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championship on Saturday in Orlando.

Baldwin won the small coed non-tumbling national championship on Saturday. West Nassau claimed the large varsity non-tumbling title, its second straight national crown.

Congratulations to the new Small Coed, non tumbling National Champions! Baldwin! 😍🏆 #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/FQkllKG1zM — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 8, 2020

The victories capped exceptional weeks for both programs.

Both programs won Class 1A state competitive cheerleading titles on Feb. 1, with Baldwin winning its fourth straight and West Nassau racking up its ninth state title.

Ridgeview finished third in the large varsity non-tumbling division, and Bishop Snyder reached the finals and finished seventh in the small varsity non-tumbling division.